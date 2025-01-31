Firefighters extinguish house fire overnight in Concord

Firefighters from numerous area departments helped extinguish a house fire overnight in Concord, Massachusetts.

The Concord Fire Department said they received a call alerting them of a fire on Cottage Lane just before 11:30 p.m. Thursday. When they arrived, they said they encountered heavy fire throughout the structure and began attacking the flames.

It took almost two hours to knock down the heavy fire, fire officials said.

"The cold weather certainly made this a challenging situation," Assistant Fire Chief Brian Whitney said.

The occupant of the home was not injured, and no firefighters were injured battling the blaze.

The fire remains under investigation by the Concord Fire Department and the State Fire Marshal's Office.

Firefighters from Acton, Bedford, Lexington, Lincoln, Sudbury and Wayland all responded to the fire scene, while crews from Hanscom Air Force Base and Boxborough provided station coverage.