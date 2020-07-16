Local

revere

Firefighters Help Deliver Baby Along Roadside in Revere

A couple was forced to pull over on McClellan Highway in Revere when a woman went into labor Thursday morning

By Mary Markos

Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston

Firefighters in Revere, Massachusetts, cut the cord after delivering a baby on the side of the road Thursday morning.

The new mother and father were driving on Lee Burbank Highway around 6:45 a.m. when emergency responders received a call that a woman was going into labor. The car was pulled over at the Thrifty Car Rental lot.

PHOTOS: Firefighters Help Deliver Baby

Three firefighters were there when the child was born, the Revere Fire Department confirmed, and two Cataldo EMS crews also responded to the scene.

Local

Massachusetts 1 hour ago

Renewed Calls to Change the Massachusetts State Flag

coronavirus 2 hours ago

Mystery Musician Unmasked, Gifted a Piano

This article tagged under:

revereMCCLELLAN HIGHWAY
Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us