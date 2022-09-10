Firefighters Make Furry Rescue At Blaze in Everett

In addition to safely clearing human residents out of a burning apartment building, firefighters in Everett made a furry rescue late Friday.

Firefighters successfully rescued a group of cats from the blaze on Pearl Street in Everett, who reciprocated by purring in the arms of their rescuers upon treatment.

The cats were on the second floor of the apartment building.

Everett firefighters gave several soot-covered cats oxygen, with the oxygen masks covering their little faces.

A deputy fire chief said the two-story apartment building caught fire in the back, then spreading through the roof. The cause of the blaze is still under investigation, with firefighters working throughout the night and into this morning putting out hot spots.

One resident who was inside showering when this all started told us someone yelled to his 5-year-old son who was standing in the window to get out of the house.

“My wife came and she was like, get out there’s a fire in the apartment,” Rony Pleytez said. “And we just ran away. I was freaking out. I wasn’t thinking.”

Power remained shutdown on the street early Saturday morning.