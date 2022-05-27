Local

New Hampshire

Firefighters Protect Home From Severe Damage During Barn Fire on Property in NH

No injuries were reported during the blaze in East Kingston, New Hampshire

By Jake Levin

East Kingston Fire Department

Firefighters were able to save a home from damage other than melted siding after a two-alarm blaze broke out in a barn on the same property.

The fire, which occurred in East Kingston, New Hampshire, was first reported around 10:25 p.m. on Thursday, fire chief Ed Warren said.

Upon arrival, firefighters discovered the barn on the Rowell Road property ablaze, as well as a boat and two vehicles, Warren said, before firefighters were able to extinguish the flames using nearly 2,000 feet of a large diameter hose to supply water.

Firefighters from numerous communities in New Hampshire, as well as a few in Massachusetts, assisted in saving the home, Warren said.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire remains under investigation Warren said, being led by the East Kingston Fire Department with help from the state fire marshal's office.

This article tagged under:

New HampshireNew Englandkingston new hampshireeast kingston fire departmentFire Chief Ed Warren
