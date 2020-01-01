Local
Hanson

Firefighters Rescue Two Men From Icy Pond in Hanson

Firefighters rescued two men whose boat capsized in an icy pond in Massachusetts late on New Year's Eve.

By Associated Press

By Associated Press

fire truck generic
NBC Bay Area

Firefighters rescued two men whose boat capsized in an icy pond in Massachusetts late on New Year's Eve.

Hanson Fire Chief Jerome Thompson says firefighters responded to Maquan Pond in Hanson after receiving a report of people yelling near the water shortly after 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. He says the men were about 100 yards offshore, holding on to the capsized boat.

Firefighters in survival suits used an ice rescue sled to pull the men ashore. Both men were taken to a local hospital to be treated for exposure.

This article tagged under:

Hanson
Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club This Week in Business Politics Primary Source New Hampshire Primary
Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us