Firefighters Respond to Stove Burn Accident in Chelmsford

Firefighters responded to a stove burn accident early Sunday morning in Chelmsford, Massachusetts.

According to Fire Chief Gary Ryan, of the Chelmsford Fire Department, first responders were called to 19 Buckman Drive around 10:54 a.m. for an investigation.

The fire crew arrived at the site to one female sustaining minor burns, who recalled the fire to be a possible result from a gas wood stove, said Chief Ryan. She was transferred to a local hospital by neighbors after declining the EMS.

Authorities believe a flammable product used to repair a chimney leak by the resident could be the source of the accident. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.