Firefighters Responding to Multi-Alarm Fire in Reading

By Nathalie Sczublewski

Firefighters are on scene for a four-alarm fire in Reading, Massachusetts Monday morning. Two people were transported to a local hospital with life-threatening conditions. 

The fire happened on the third floor of an apartment building on the corner of High Street and Washington Street. 

According to fire officials, crews received the call at 3:30 a.m. Multiple departments arrived at the scene and worked on knocking down the fire. Firefighters discovered two people who were unconscious in a third floor apartment. Emergency responders performed CPR and transported the individuals to a local hospital.

Firefighters have since extinguished the fire. Officials say there are a total of 12 units in the building. There are no working sprinklers inside that apartment building, however it does have an alarm system. 

All other residents were safely evacuated. 

The scene is still active and more information will follow on how the fire started and the condition of those two individuals.

