Worker trapped up to his waist in train car full of coal in Bridgewater

Emergency crews are working to free a worker who is trapped up to his waist in a train car full of coal at a facility in Bridgewater, Massachusetts, on Tuesday.

Miraculously the man, though trapped up to his waist in coal, is speaking with rescuers and does not appear to be seriously hurt, fire officials said.

"He is in no distress at this time, alert, conscious breathing talking to us the entire time, just unable to remove himself," Bridgewater Deputy Fire Chief Glen Grafton said Tuesday.

Grafton said his department was called to the business on Cook Street around 9:20 a.m. and called in the Plymouth County Technical Rescue Team when they realized the call was beyond the scope of their abilities.

It was not immediately clear why the man was in the coal car and how he became trapped. Rescuers from the tech rescue team are actively working to shore up the coal safely so they can remove him from the train car. If they lift him out too soon, the weight from the coal could injure him.

“It does appear that he will be OK. This is just something that’s time-consuming," Grafton said.

A medical team is checking in with the man as the tech team works and a Boston Medflight is on standby. The man will be taken to the hospital when he is freed.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.