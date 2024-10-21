Crews work to contain massive brush fire on mountain in Connecticut

Firefighters have been working to contain a massive brush fire that broke out on a mountain in Berlin Monday evening.

The fire department said they responded to the area of Lamentation Mountain.

Crews said they tried to box in the fire, which continued burning overnight, and it is expected to take multiple days to contain.

NBC Connecticut

The fire is slow moving and it was expected to have burned 40 acres by the morning due to burn back operations, according to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.

Firefighters responded to the area of Sea Green Drive and Rosewood Lane. People are asked to avoid the Berlin Turnpike in the area of the fire.

No evacuations are expected at this time. The fire department said a no-fly restriction is in place.

Crews said they will monitor for the rest of the night due to dangerous terrain, and efforts to extinguish the fire will resume at daylight Tuesday. They expect to be back scene at 9 a.m.

Several fire agencies are assisting. Homes are not believed to be in danger, as the blaze is about 400 to 500 yards away from the nearest neighborhood.

The dry stretch of weather will create an elevated brush fire danger over the coming week. It could take days to fully put out the fire.

NBC Connecticut

No additional information was immediately available.