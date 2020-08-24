Local

Firefighters Working Fire at South Shore Hospital

It appeared to be at the Dana-Farber/Brigham and Women's Cancer Center at the hospital.

By Asher Klein

Firefighters were contending with a fire at South Shore Hospital in Weymouth, Massachusetts, Monday.

It wasn't immediately clear how big the fire was -- footage from the scene didn't show any smoke -- but the Weymouth Fire Department confirmed one had broken out Monday.

People were seen outside the building Monday as firefighters set up a ladder to an upper floor.

Fire officials didn't immediately provide more information.

