Fireworks caused fire that displaced family in Chelsea

Illegal fireworks set fire to a building in Chelsea, Massachusetts, on Monday, according to the State Fire Marshal's office.

Chelsea firefighters confirmed they responded to the fire on a rear porch of a building on Wesley Street around 12:50 p.m. No one was hurt, but there was water damage to the building and the family could not immediately return.

The State Fire Marshal's office said they determined fireworks set off the flames. Fireworks are illegal in Massachusetts - and state officials say this is one reason why.

"Under different circumstances, this fire could have extended to the building. Because smoke alarms inside can’t detect a fire outside until it’s grown to a dangerous size, the result could have been catastrophic," an office spokesperson wrote in an email.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Officials noted that the person who set off the fireworks does not live at the home. Massachusetts State Police seized more fireworks that were found nearby.