Fireworks Explode as Protesters and Police Clash in Brockton

A protest against police brutality in Brockton, Massachusetts, grew violent Tuesday night as demonstrators shot fireworks at officers, who deployed pepper spray and tear gas.

The protest began peacefully earlier in the day, but around 8:30 p.m., tensions began to rise.

Fireworks exploded between police officers, who set off tear gas and pepper spray.

Firecrackers and glass bottles were thrown at police, who set off tear gas in response.

The crowd began to disperse, but as police advanced back toward it, protesters returned to face them.

It was then, shortly after 8:30, that a large firework exploded in the middle of the group of officers.

Almost immediately, police pushed toward the crowd and fired pepper spray into the air.

At times, the situation seemed to get more peaceful. But issues continued to flare up. More fireworks went off, and projectiles were also shot over a barrier into the crowd.

