Local

Vermont

Fireworks Injury in Vermont Prompts Safety Warning From State Police

Fireworks are illegal in Vermont without a permit.

File photo of blurry police lights.
NBC 5 News

Authorities in Vermont say a man was seriously injured Saturday while setting off fireworks.

The Vermont State Police say officers responded late Saturday night to a residence in the town of Westminster, located on the border with New Hampshire, after a man there sustained “significant” injuries to his hand. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The incident prompted the state police to issue a reminder that fireworks are illegal in Vermont without a permit.

“Vermont State Police will be out in full force this holiday weekend, ensuring people celebrating Independence Day follow the law,” the agency wrote in a release. “Vermont State Police recommend leaving the fireworks to the professionals and enjoying your holiday weekend safely and responsibly.”

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.
Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

VermontfireworksJuly Fourth
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us