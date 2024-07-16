First Alert: 90-degree weather continues through Wednesday

The heat is on, with plenty of humidity through mid-morning and afternoon high temperatures in the mid-90s. Rain will be stronger across the western half of the state, and weakening with the loss of heating overnight.

Tuesday night, temperatures are quite warm -- near 73 degrees, with high humidity too.

The heat risk continues Wednesday, with highs a touch cooler than the previous day, near 93 degrees, and afternoon heat indices are closer to 100 degrees.

There will be two lines of rain through Wednesday evening, and overnight through Thursday morning. These downpours will have gusty winds and lightning too.

In total, it’s much needed, not only to knock down temperatures but to help alleviate the impending drought. The region is running nearly an inch below normal for the month’s rain totals. A

s the rain dries out Thursday, so does the air, as the humid conditions back off. Friday’s dewpoints drop to the low 50s with seasonable air by the end of the week!