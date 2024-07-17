First Alert: Extreme heat wave in New England nears its last day, strong storms expected

Highs are in the upper 80s on Thursday and mid to low 80s on Friday

By Tevin Wooten

NBC Universal, Inc.

It's our final day of the extreme heat with regional temperatures in the 90s for highs.

With increasing clouds, it's not as hot as days past, but humid. Afternoon heat indices climb to 98 degrees.

The region will experience another stormy night with severe weather likely for western Massachusetts again, and areas of Worcester County. Strong storms will also pop-up Wednesday night between 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. across MetroWest and through the South Shore.

As the rain clears early Thursday, drier air will move in. By the end of Thursday, there's less humid air that makes for a comfortable start to the weekend.

Each day, temperatures will stair step their way down, too. Highs are in the upper 80s on Thursday and mid to low 80s on Friday.

