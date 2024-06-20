First Alert: Hot and humid weather continues, strong thunderstorms possible

The end is near for this hot spell. We’ll peak near our record high of 98 in Boston on Thursday before the storms come in to snuff out the heat and bring in some relief Friday – just in time for the Celtics victory parade.

Humidity will be oppressive again. Heat indices – what it feels like with the temperature and humidity combined – will surge to the LOW 100s in many towns and cities today. If you must be outside for extended periods of time, take it slow and easy throughout the day. Hydrate, seek shade, take frequent breaks, and dip into air-conditioned environments for a quick cooldown.

Also keep an eye out for strong thunderstorms Thursday afternoon and evening. These storms will gorge on our hot, humid air and some may become severe with strong, gusty winds, intense lightning, and possible hail. They will extend to the coast and carry into the late evening too.

Friday’s forecast is still looking OK. We’ll be cooler, a bit less humid, and shrouded with some cloudiness at times. Showers seem to get shoved west of Worcester as the back door cold front presses west. Sea breezes keep us in the upper 70s to near 80 at the coast, and low/mid 80s away from the coast. Saturday sees some more clouds and a slight chance at a shower. Temps again say suppressed in the upper 70s to near 80 for many.

Heat and humidity return by Sunday, but it’s not the same setup as now. We’ll surge back to the mid-80s as we await the arrival of another front with storms by late afternoon.

Stay safe and cool!