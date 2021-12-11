First Alert: Wind and Thunderstorms Ahead Saturday Afternoon

While mild air continues to rush into our region Saturday evening, the winds also continue to crank up. Wind gusts this evening around 50mph across much of the area. These gusts could lead to isolated damage, downed tree branches and cannot rule out isolated power outages.

These strong gusts will weaken a bit in the morning but will keep things blustery Sunday. Along with this approaching front Saturday night, we’ll see gusty showers roll through before midnight. There is also a low possibility of a couple of thunderstorms and these storm could bring the strongest wind gusts.

As we head into Sunday, temperatures will fall into the 40s with gusts giving way to blustery conditions. We’ll start out the day with some clouds that will lead to mostly clear skies. These blustery conditions are expected to extend into Monday with temperatures a few degrees above average (43°).

Next week, we’re looking at unseasonably warm temperatures and dry conditions. This will be thanks to the influence of a large surface high pressure system centered over the Mid-Atlantic coast. This will keep it dry for us with wind out of the west, gusty at times Monday afternoon.

As we head into Tuesday, the wind will shift from the northwest with dry weather. Despite a passing cold front, we’ll still be with the above average temperatures.

By midweek, will see temperatures push back into the upper 50s around 60. This will result in increasing clouds and chance for showers over northwestern Mass.

The deep southwest flow could lead us to 60 degree temps on Thursday with drier weather. By Friday another cold front pushes through putting an end to this mild stretch.