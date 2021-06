On June 13, Arlington’s Regent Theatre will host the first of show of a new musical.

That would normally not be so unusual except for one major caveat: "The Mom Show" will be the Boston area’s first live theater performance since the coronavirus pandemic brought the industry to a standstill for more than a year, according to the Regent.

