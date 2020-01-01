Local
New Year's Day

First Day Hikes Planned For Parks Across Massachusetts

Walden Pond

Massachusetts residents are invited to celebrate the new year in the great outdoors with a First Day Hike.

The state Department of Conservation and Recreation is offering a dozen free guided hikes at state parks across the commonwealth on Wednesday.

The tradition started in 1992 at the Blue Hills Reservation in Milton and has since spread to all 50 states. Park staff will lead the hikes, which start at various times and vary in length depending on location.

The sites of this year's hikes include the Wachusett Reservoir in West Boylston, Walden Pond in Concord and Mount Greylock in Lanesborough.

