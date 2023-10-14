First dry weekend in New England in 55 days

Alas! We’ve made it to a dry weekend.

It’s been 55 days since we’ve had a bone dry weekend in New England, and I know all of you are keeping score. The will get off on a rather chilly note as temperatures start in the upper 30s and low 40s.

A light breeze will make it feel a touch cooler Saturday, prior to sunrise. Speaking of sun, we’ll see it to start the day, but as Saturday concludes things will look different. Clouds push in mid-morning and will be a sign of the rain and moisture to the south. The rain will stay south too, paralleling the South Coast, Cape & Islands.

Even where rain falls, most of the amounts will be miniscule, accumulating less than half an inch. Saturday evening will feature temperatures in the low 60s for highs. It’s a rather cool but seasonable day.

Sunday, winds pick back up, and are out of the northwest. That ushers in more dryer air from the north, that keeps rain off shore. Much of the Sunday evening will be spent in the low 60s again. Just a degree or two cooler than normal.

Our dry skies will turn soggy to with sprinkles into Monday morning, as a new disturbance unfolds. Right now, it seems to slowly move through Monday to Wednesday, but not all hours of the day are spent in the rain. While it may be hard to believe, we’re below normal rainfall for the month, so additional showers aren’t unwelcomed.