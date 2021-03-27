1st Mass Vaccination Day for Educators Kicks Off in Massachusetts

Massachusetts' mass COVID-19 vaccination sites held their first clinics specifically designated for educators and school staff, Saturday.

The state has designated four days where its mass vaccination sites will only offer first dose appointments for K-12 educators, K-12 school staff and child care workers. The dates include: March 27, April 3, April 10 and April 11.

The seven mass vaccination sites include Gillette Stadium, the Hynes Convention Center, the Reggie Lewis Center in Boston, the DoubleTree in Danvers, the Eastfield Mall in Springfield, the Natick Mall and the former Circuit City in Dartmouth.

A new mass vaccination site at the Hynes Convention Center opens Thursday for a soft launch of what will become the largest-scale clinic in Massachusetts and a replacement for the one at Fenway Park.

Educators are required to use the preregistration system to request an appointment at one of the seven mass vaccination sites and authenticate they are a K-12 educator, K-12 staff member or child care worker.

Workers eligible for the educator-only vaccine days include but are not limited to educators, paraprofessionals /education support professionals, childcare educators, childcare program directors, district and school administrators, custodial staff and food service staff. For a full list of those eligible, click here.

Gov . Charlie Baker earlier this month added educators and school staff to the list of residents eligible for vaccination shots.

The governor's announcement came a day after President Joe Biden urged states to prioritize vaccinations for teachers, and the same day retail pharmacy locations that had been offering vaccinations announced that they would start accepting signups from teachers.