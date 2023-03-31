First Lady Jill Biden to Visit Maine and Vermont Next Week

First Lady Jill Biden is scheduled to visit two New England states on April 5 as part of the Biden-Harris administration's "Investing in America" tour.

Biden will be visiting Maine and Vermont to highlight President Joe Biden's economic policies and the benefits for working families in the country.

Before her visit, she will be making stops in Colorado and Michigan on April 3.

She was last in Maine during 2021, touting the progress made during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to News Center Maine.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

"Maine will always hold a special place in my heart," she said during her last visit.

According to reports from WPTZ, she will be discussing workforce training programs as part of the Biden Education Pathway to help students get jobs created by the administration's agenda.