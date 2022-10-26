First Lady Jill Biden Visits Rhode Island Weeks Before Elections

First Lady Jill Biden will be visiting Rhode Island weeks before the midterm elections.

According to WJAR, her visit will focus on education and the elections.

Biden will be arriving to Rhode Island's TF Green Airport at 3pm before making her way to Rhode Island College.

Rhode Island Governor Dan McKee will be joining the First Lady in an event for education students, then she will deliver remarks to students and faculty.

McKee will then join Biden in an event a political event for McKee and the Rhode Island Democratic Party and then an event for congressional candidate Seth Magaziner.