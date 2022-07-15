First Lady Jill Biden's Tour of Mass. Continues

Friday is First Lady Jill Biden’s second day here in Massachusetts, and she has a busy schedule.

She’ll start at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center at 10:45 a.m., where she’ll attend this year’s “American Federation of Teachers” convention and deliver a speech. About 3,000 people are expected to attend, including school personnel, healthcare professionals and public employees.

U.S. Senators Elizabeth Warren and Ed Markey, along with former Boston Mayor and current U.S. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh, are also scheduled attend.

At 11:45, Biden is scheduled to head over to Eversource Station 99, an electrical substation over here in the seaport. She and Walsh will be meeting with Bunker Hill Community College students, discussing their partnership with Eversource and local unions to provide job training opportunities.

Finally at 1:45 today, the first lady is set to arrive on Nantucket.

Yesterday, she spent time over in Charlestown, meeting with an organization devoted to helping military families struggling with mental health issues, like PTSD.

“This is an amazing program that now they’re going to expand because so many families do need the help,” Biden said. “I mean, mental health is real. It’s a real problem in our country.”

On Saturday, the first lady will attend a Democratic National Committee finance event on Nantucket.