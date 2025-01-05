We’re entering a cold but dry pattern for the week. Passing clouds are likely Sunday evening and Monday from a winter storm that’s nearby. The storm will stay just south of New Jersey, with snow and strong winds from Kansas to Washington, D.C. That means delays at airports are likely through Sunday night and Monday.

It remains cold and windy this week. As clouds race overhead, breezy conditions and high temperatures will touch the low 30s. You’ll want to find your heavy coat. Wind gusts of 20-30 mph will make it feel even colder, with wind chills in the upper teens.

Sunday night will bring increasing clouds ahead of the winter storm passing south of the region, with lows in the teens and wind chills dropping to the single digits.

The week ahead will be cold and mostly dry, with blustery northwest winds adding to the chill. Highs will struggle to climb out of the 20s, and wind chills will range from the single digits to subzero inland at night. The coldest stretch will likely be Tuesday through Thursday, with temperatures slowly moderating by the weekend.

Later this week, a new storm will develop out of the Gulf of Mexico. It’s forecasted to take a similar track through the nation’s mid-section. While it’s still not a slam dunk, this time around we have a better chance at seeing snow from it. Any threats from this storm would likely rise Saturday evening or early Sunday.

Remember, it’s not a guarantee, but we want to make sure you’re aware that there may be an end to the lull in the weather by the weekend.