First Night Boston 2024 schedule: Here's what to expect

First Night Boston is less than two weeks away.

We've already learned who the headliner will be -- platinum-selling hip-hop artist Sammy Adams. But what does the rest of the schedule look like?

Here's a look:

11 a.m.: How Do You See the World Experience and Mapparium at First Church of Christ Scientist

11:11 a.m.: Sweet Harmony at the City Hall Plaza Main Stage

12 p.m.: Boston Saxophone Quartet at City Hall, Greenway Carousel on the Rose Kennedy Greenway

12:10 p.m.: Ava & Cam at the City Hall Plaza Main Stage

1 p.m.: Paco's Band at the City Hall Plaza Main Stage, Arts and Crafts Presented by Greater Boston Chinese Cultural Association on the Second Floor of City Hall

2 p.m.: Boston Music Project at the City Hall Plaza Main Stage, Improv Show at Improv Asylum, Organ Concert at First Church of Christ Scientist

3 p.m.: Tristan and Delaney at the City Hall Plaza Main Stage, Improv Show at Improv Asylum

4 p.m.: Koliba at the City Hall Plaza Main Stage, Improv Show at Improv Asylum

5 p.m.: LIZJE at the City Hall Plaza Main Stage

6 p.m.: Frog Pond Skating Spectacular at Boston Common, First Night Parade from City Hall Plaza to Boston Common

6:30 p.m.: Maddi Ryan at the City Hall Plaza Main Stage

7 p.m.: City of Boston's Family Fireworks, presented by The Mugar Foundation & the City of Boston

7:20 p.m.: Sons of Levin at the CIty Hall Plaza Main Stage

8:10 p.m.: LaQuandra Seymore at the City Hall Plaza Main Stage

8:50 p.m.: Guess Method at the City Hall Plaza Main Stage

9:50 p.m.: Nancia at the City Hall Plaza Main Stage

10:30 p.m.: Ayla Brown and Rob Bellamy at the City Hall Plaza Main Stage

11:30 p.m.: First Night City Hall Countdown and Sammy Adams at the City Hall Plaza Main Stage

Midnight: Boston Harbor Fireworks, presented by Meet Boston at Boston Harbor (Long Wharf)

You can also click here for the full schedule of events.

First Night Boston begins at Boston City Hall Plaza at 11 a.m. on Dec. 31, and more than 200,000 people are expected to visit the free event throughout the day and into the night.

In addition to the musicians, fireworks, parade and ice skating spectacular, ice sculptures will be located at City Hall Plaza featuring iconic Boston landmarks.