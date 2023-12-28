First Night Boston

First Night Boston 2024: Watch the festivities live on New Year's Eve

Watch the on-stage performances from 7:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. on nbc10boston.com and 11:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. on Peacock, Roku, Samsung TV Plus and NBC Boston's other streaming channels

By Staff Reports

First Night Boston 2024 is finally here. And for the first time, it's being held at City Hall Plaza instead of the usual location in Copley Square.

Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to visit the city for the 49th annual New Year's Eve celebration, enjoying musical and dance performances, improv, ice skating, arts and crafts, the First Night Boston Parade and ice sculptures. The evening culminates with the First Night Countdown and a performance by platinum-selling hip hop artist Sammy Adams on the main stage and a midnight fireworks display above Boston Harbor. The event is free, with no tickets or buttons required.

But if you can't make it in person or if you don't want to brave the cold, don't worry -- you can still watch the on-stage performances live right here from 7:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. on nbc10boston.com and necn.com or on telemundonuevainglaterra.com. And you can catch the final hour -- from 11:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. -- on NBC Boston's streaming channels on Peacock, Roku, Samsung TV Plus and our other streaming platforms.

Our own Tevin Wooten and Sue O'Connell will emcee the event.

Boston's New Years Eve celebration, 'First Night' is going to be full of fun activities, including events at City Hall Plaza, Improv Asylum, the Rose Kennedy Greenway, and more. Derek Zagami heads into the city to learn all about it.

Here's more about First Night Boston 2024:

Event basics

  • Location: City Hall Plaza, Boston Common, and surrounding areas
  • Date: Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023–Monday, Jan. 1, 2024
  • Time: Programming from 11:11 a.m. on Dec. 31 to 12:30 a.m. on Jan. 1 
  • Website: www.firstnightboston.org
  • Coverage: Live streaming on www.nbc10boston.com from 7:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. and live updates on X @firstnight 

General schedule

  • 11:11 a.m.: Performances and ice sculpture viewing begin at City Hall Plaza
  • 12-5 p.m.: Presentations and live performances in various indoor venues for all ages 
  • 5:50 p.m.: Welcome from Mayor Michelle Wu at the Main Stage at City Hall Plaza
  • 6 p.m.: First Night Boston Parade from City Hall Plaza to Boston Common, Skating Club of Boston’s Frog Pond Skating Spectacular begins at Boston Common Frog Pond
  • 7 p.m.: Family Fireworks over Boston Common, presented by the Mugar Foundation and The City of Boston
  • 7:30 p.m.: First Night Countdown begins at City Hall Plaza
  • 11:30 p.m.: Sammy Adams to take the Main Stage
  • 12 a.m.: Fireworks show over Boston Harbor

The full performance schedule is available here.

