First Night Boston preview: Everything you need to know before you go

Vendors are already set up and the stage has been set. More than 12 hours of free programming is scheduled at City Hall Plaza and across Boston as part of this year's First Night festivities, including indoor performances, events on the main stage, ice sculptures, and of course, fireworks.

The action starts at noon, and the big parade kicks off at 6 p.m. And then at midnight is the fireworks show, starting off the New Year with a bang.

To help make sure things go smoothly, Boston public safety officials said they have a comprehensive safety plan in place. Expect an increased police presence, with officers looking to crack down on public consumption of alcohol, rowdy people and any suspicious activity.

Boston EMS will also be out in full force to help those in need.

And lastly, don't forget -- using, selling or having fireworks is illegal in Massachusetts, so leave that to the professionals. Police are also asking people not to bring or fly drones over the First Night festivities.

The city is encouraging people to take the MBTA, because many city streets will be closed. The T will be free starting at 8 p.m. Tuesday until 2:30 a.m. Wednesday.