First Night forecast calls for rain; another chance for snow next week

Our Monday started off rather soggy as a cold front moved through. This brought 0.5 inches to 1 inch of rainfall through much of New England.

We continue to dry off Monday afternoon with some lingering showers or sprinkles through sunset. With a breeze from the southwest, the roads dry off fast, but the lawns may stay muddy as you get the kids outside to play. Temperatures stay in the 50s as some sun breaks through the clouds.

Monday evening will be cool, in the 40s, with a clearing sky. Overnight lows drop to the 30s as we see a break in rain chances.

The dry weather continues through much of New Year’s Eve... until midnight. High temperatures top off in the 50s again with a mix of clouds and sun. As you head to First Night festivities in Boston, our next low pressure system heads in. The showers begin right around midnight and will last through daybreak on New Year’s Day.

Temperatures will be in the 40s for most on Wednesday as colder air begins to filter in from the northwest.

Gusts could be as high as 40 mph by Thursday with temperatures in the 30s. With the wind and the cold airmass aloft, we will see Lake Effect snow to our northwest and ocean effect snow off our coast, but much of New England will remain dry, sunny and chilly.

This set up continues through the weekend, with colder temperatures in the low 30s in store for both days. Next week there is a nearby ocean storm around Monday that would bring a mix of rain and snow to southern New England.

Stay tuned for updates on this, as the track is still to be determined.