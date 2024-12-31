First Night forecast calls for rainy, windy start to 2025

The final day of 2024 is here! While the forecast is fairly smooth throughout the day, the next storm system will be approaching later Tuesday night.

Highs leap near 50 thanks to a sunny, dry start. Clouds will tighten and lower later in the evening, with the first wave of rain moving in by midnight. That's not a horrible forecast, but it isn't ideal, either.

Temperatures will hover in the 40s throughout the night and once the rain sets in, it will stay until dawn with a final wave first thing in the morning. Winds won't be much of a factor, thanks to the storm system tracking directly overhead, but expect winds of 10-15 mph moving the rain around a bit.

The winds are the biggest factor in the 10-day, however. We'll see gusts on the backside of this storm on Thursday peak at 40-50 mph -- especially over the higher terrain by Thursday afternoon. There is a slight risk some of these winds will cause isolated power outages too. They will stick around into Friday and even early Saturday as the storm slowly chugs through the Maritime provinces.

As if that wasn't enough, there is also another system early next week (that we will get a glancing shot at) that brings in more wind for Tuesday and Wednesday. By then, however, we will be knee-deep in cold air.

Enjoy your New Year's Eve and stay safe and dry!