Connecticut creates nation's first Christmas movie trail

The Christmas season is approaching, and Connecticut has become a popular place where many Christmas movies are filmed.
Connecticut just unveiled the first Christmas Movie Trail at Silas W. Robbins House in Wethersfield, which allows movie lovers to experience the towns that are captured in the Christmas films.
The trail will include a guide that shows visitors places to stay, restaurants and attractions that were seen in 22 Christmas movies throughout the state.
Twelve local residents were chosen to attend the event and were able to meet actors from the movies, and one winner was chosen to be an extra for a movie being filmed in Connecticut.
Gov. Ned Lamont said, “As the first of its kind, the Connecticut Christmas Movie Trail is more than a nod to the films themselves – it’s an invitation to experience Connecticut in a way that’s both familiar and new."
The Christmas films that will be featured along the trail includes:
- Trivia at St. Nick’s
- Where Are You, Christmas?
- Mystic Christmas
- Ghosts of Christmas Always
- Sugar Plum Twist
- A Holiday in Harlem
- Next Stop, Christmas
- One Royal Holiday
- Holiday for Heroes
- Christmas on Honeysuckle Lane
- Christmas at Pemberly Manor
- Romance at Reindeer Lodge
- Wally Lamb’s Wishin’ & Hopin’
- The 12 Days of Christmas Eve
- The Holiday Fix Up
- The Noel Diary
- Soul Santa
- My Adventures with Santa
- A Very Nutty Christmas
- A Very Merry Toy Store
- Broadcasting Christmas
- The Santa Con
"We’re proud that our towns and cities have inspired so many holiday favorites, and we look forward to welcoming fans to see these idyllic communities firsthand," Lamont said.