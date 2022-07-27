First Patriots Training Session Kicks Off Wednesday at Gillette

New England may be coming off a heat wave, but fans are ready for football season as the Patriots' first training session gets underway at Gillette Stadium.

The football team's first session will kick off Wednesday at Gillette, and fans are welcome to come and check out the action. This year marks the 63rd training camp for the New England Patriots and their 20th consecutive camp at Gillette Stadium.

A lot is riding on Quarterback Mac Jones' ahead of his second year with the team. Experts and fans alike expect to see an even bigger performance from him this season, given the work he's put in and time he's spent with his teammates.

Head Coach Bill Belichick said he believes many of the young players from last season will continue to grow and come into their own. He spoke highly of 23-year-old Jones on Tuesday, saying he's worked hard by focusing on physical work and conditioning, mechanics and footwork. Belichick said he's seen what he called a dramatic improvement.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

“He’s worked hard," Belichick said. "Made tremendous strides. Did a great job last year but starting from a much higher point this year than last year.”

Wednesday's practice session starts at 9:30 a.m. and gates open to fans at 8 a.m.