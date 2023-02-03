Local

Boston

First Responders Prepare to Help Vulnerable People During Frigid Weather in Boston

Emergency officials in Boston are warning about the risk of frostbite as temperatures and wind chills drop to extreme lows Friday and Saturday

By Darren Botelho

NBC Universal, Inc.

Emergency responders were preparing Friday for an increase in calls to help vulnerable people outside in Boston as temperatures drop to extreme levels.

Temperatures were already in the teens by Friday afternoon, and there was a small uptick in 911 calls for requests to check on people outside in the city.

"There's a crew right now checking out somebody down on the Common that's in a sleeping bag," said Steven McHugh, deputy superintendent for Boston EMS.

New England will be experiencing its coldest wind chills in years Friday night and Saturday.
Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

By 6 p.m. Friday, Bostonians and first responders risked frostbite with about 30 minutes of exposure outside, and by 10 p.m., that time cuts in half to nearly 15 minutes.

Also, fire officials were asking the public to help themselves, and first responders, minimize the number of 911 calls, giving three tips:

  • Check carbon monoxide and smoke detectors
  • Perform routine maintenance on chimneys and heating systems
  • Keep space heaters three feet away from flammable objects

More on the extreme cold

cold weather 20 hours ago

Cold Emergency in Boston as Frigid Air Lays a Freeze Across New England

Massachusetts Feb 2

Boston Prepares for Dangerously Low Temperatures

This article tagged under:

BostonMassachusettsWeather
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us