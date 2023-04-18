Local

Fisher College

Fisher College Baseball Players Helped by Maryland Fire Department After Bus Fire

What was surely a chaotic ordeal turned into a relaxing experience for the baseball team, as they enjoyed food and hospitality from a Maryland fire department

By Matt Fortin

White Marsh Volunteer Fire Company

More than 30 Fisher College baseball team members were left stranded after a bus fire on Interstate 95 in Maryland, but a fire department in the area stepped in and made sure they were taken care of.

On Sunday, crews with the White Marsh Volunteer Fire Company in Maryland responded to a bus fire on I-95 at around 11:30 a.m.

Photos from the aftermath of the fire show heavy damage on the inside of the bus, with seats and left completely charred.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The 32 Fisher College baseball players weren't left on the side of the road, though.

While they waited for another bus to be sent from Boston, they were taken to the fire station to wait, while enjoying some food and hospitality.

One comment from a mom of one of the players was thankful for firefighters' help.

Local

art 26 mins ago

Pastry Mural Pits Bakery Against NH Town in Free Speech Suit

forecast 53 mins ago

Mostly Dry Tuesday, But Stray Sprinkle or Flurry Can't Be Ruled Out in New England

"I thank you all so much for taking care of them," she wrote. "Your kindness meant so much!! You are all hero’s! God bless you all"

This article tagged under:

Fisher College
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us