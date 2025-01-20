College student killed in Boston hit-and-run

Fisher College is mourning the loss of a student who was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood over the weekend, the school confirmed Monday.

Two women were struck by a car on Washington Street at Lenox Street around 8:30 p.m. They were taken to the hospital where one woman, identified by the school as Taylor Wilkinson, died of her injuries.

"This is an unimaginable loss, and our hearts go out to her family, friends, and all who had the privilege of knowing and loving her," the statement from Steven Rich, president of Fisher College, reads.

Wilkinson, 20, graduated from the Edward M. Kennedy Academy for Health Careers in Boston in 2023, and began classes at Fisher the same year, according to Rich's statement. She was a sophomore at Fisher, majoring in management with a concentration in fashion merchandising. She leaves behind a twin sister, who is also a student at Fisher.

Grief counseling services are available through the school's Counseling Center and Health Services Department.

"In the days ahead, we will work closely with Taylor’s family to find meaningful ways to honor her memory. We will share further details as plans are finalized. For now, let us come together as a community to offer solace to those who are grieving and to reflect on the values of kindness, compassion, and unity that Taylor embodied," Rich wrote.

Police continue to investigate the crash. The vehicle that struck Wilkinson is described as a dark-colored, compact Mercedes SUV, left the scene. The SUV is believed to have damage to its front grille and a front light, and missing the right side-view mirror. Anyone with information about the vehicle or its driver is asked to call police at 617-343-4470 or the anonymous tip line, 1-800-494-TIPS. Tips can also be texted to police anonymously by sending the word “TIP” to the number 27463 (CRIME).