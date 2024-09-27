Woman hurt in apparent home invasion in Fitchburg

A woman was taken to the hospital after she was attacked in an apparent home invasion in Fitchburg, Massachusetts, Thursday afternoon.

Fitchburg police said they were called a home on Blossom Street around 4:13 p.m. The victim said a man and woman came into the apartment and attacked her. She was treated at the hospital and has since been released.

It was not immediately clear what connection, if any, the pair has to the victim or what the motive may have been for the attack. However, police said the incident was targeted and there is no threat to the general public.

Investigators are actively looking for suspects.

Earlier in the week police received a call for three suspicious men at the same property. It's not clear if the two incidents are related.

The investigation is ongoing.