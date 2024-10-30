Fitchburg

Fitchburg school on lockdown; students and staff safe, district says

By Asher Klein

First responders at Goodrich Academy in Fitchburg, Massachusetts, for an incident that prompted a brief lockdown on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024.
NBC10 Boston

A school in Fitchburg, Massachusetts, was briefly on lockdown Wednesday, the district said, though details about happened at Goodrich Academy were scarce.

After saying that students and staff were safe, with law enforcement at the school on Goodrich Street, Fitchburg Public Schools said students were being dismissed about 3 p.m.

They also said in the Facebook post that details about what's believed to have taken place would be released later Wednesday.

NBC10 Boston has reached out to Fitchburg police for information.

An ambulance, police cars and a fire truck were seen outside the school Wednesday afternoon.

