Fitchburg police looking for vehicle involved in hit-and-run

Police in Fitchburg, Massachusetts, are looking for a vehicle that was involved in a hit-and-run in town on Saturday afternoon.

The Fitchburg Police Department released a photo on Facebook on Sunday, saying they are looking to identify the owner or operator of the vehicle that is wanted for a crash that occurred on Summer Street around 1:15 p.m. Saturday.

Other details about the crash were not provided, including any possible injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police department at 978-345-4355.