Fitchburg still assessing flood damage after weekend storms

Some Fitchburg, Massachusetts, residents hit hard by severe flooding on Sunday could receive storm relief assistance, according to the city's mayor.

Mayor Stephen DiNatale said among the residents who may qualify are those who live around Heywood and Hobson streets, where a culvert became plugged and overflowed.

“Resources, money, money to help the cleanup and to restore their property to what it was,” DiNatale said.

Crews were out on Monday inspecting the culvert, which was unplugged by city crews, while a massive amount of rain fell in a short period of time. You could still see the torn up road, with rocks, dirt and debris spread onto lawns and driveways.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

One resident said the floodwaters caused him thousands of dollars in damage with water pouring into 10 of his cars, into his basement, garage, and destroying his yard.

Some residents told NBC10 Boston they had already called their insurance companies and that their claims were already denied.

DiNatale said that other areas of the city damaged by flooding would be assessed as well as the neighborhood with the culvert.

“It’s all-inclusive, but the more that we can collect data on who was affected, the more thorough we can be,” DiNatale said.

City officials did not have a timetable for when residents would receive the storm relief assistance.