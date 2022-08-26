Local

Massachusetts

Five Amazon Warehouses in Massachusetts Slated to Close, Report Says

Amazon has been scaling back, following massive expansion efforts during the pandemic

By Matt Fortin

Five Amazon warehouses in the Bay State are slated to close down, a company spokesperson told The Boston Globe.

The warehouses are located in Milford, Dedham, Everett, Randolph, and Mansfield, according to the Globe. A spokesperson told the news outlet that employees will be able to transfer to other Amazon warehouses nearby that have "upgraded amenities," but did not say when the closures would happen or the number of employees they would impact.

After expanding its capacity during the pandemic, the online retail company is now scaling back, with reports out saying the company is working to renegotiate leases and sublet millions of square feet worth of warehouse space.

More E-Commerce News

Business Aug 23

Top Amazon Seller Packable Begins Liquidating and Announces Job Cuts After Failed SPAC Attempt

Business Aug 1

Amazon Emissions Increased 18% Last Year as Covid Drove Online Shopping Surge

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This article tagged under:

Massachusettse-commerceAmazon
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us