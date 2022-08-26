Five Amazon Warehouses in Massachusetts Slated to Close, Report Says

Five Amazon warehouses in the Bay State are slated to close down, a company spokesperson told The Boston Globe.

The warehouses are located in Milford, Dedham, Everett, Randolph, and Mansfield, according to the Globe. A spokesperson told the news outlet that employees will be able to transfer to other Amazon warehouses nearby that have "upgraded amenities," but did not say when the closures would happen or the number of employees they would impact.

After expanding its capacity during the pandemic, the online retail company is now scaling back, with reports out saying the company is working to renegotiate leases and sublet millions of square feet worth of warehouse space.