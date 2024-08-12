Five people diagnosed with Legionnaires' disease after visiting resort in NH

Five people were diagnosed with Legionnaires' disease after visiting a resort in Lincoln, New Hampshire, the Department of Health and Human Services announced Monday.

They developed Legionnaires' disease in June and July, health officials said.

All five people could've been exposed to contaminated water droplets from a cooling tower at the RiverWalk Resort, according to officials, who are advising residents and visitors to monitor for any symptoms.

The resort is working with the Department of Health and Human Services to address the contamination, officials said. More test results for the cooling tower are expected next week.

With the cooling tower still operating, exposure risks remain for those within half a mile, officials said.

Legionnaires' disease is a serious type of pneumonia caused by Legionella bacteria, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Legionella bacteria spread when tiny droplets of contaminated water are inhaled, commonly from sources like hot tubs, industrial air conditioning systems and even drinking water.

Most infections are sporadic, though outbreaks can occur, often due to exposure to contaminated communal water in large facilities such as hotels, hospitals and apartment buildings.

Symptoms of Legionnaires' disease typically appear between two to 14 days after exposure to the bacteria and can include fever, cough and shortness of breath.