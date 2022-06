Five pilot whales are stranded just off Chatham, Massachusetts, on Cape Cod, according to the International Fund for Animal Welfare.

It is an area that can only be reached by boat, the animal rescue group said Saturday.

The organization said it was working with the harbormaster's office and U.S. Fish & Wildlife to assess and reach the animals.

Boaters and onlookers were encouraged to keep a distance from the scene.

Video of a massive orca, or killer whale, spotted in the ocean about 25 miles southeast of Chatham quickly went viral.

This developing news story will be updated when more information is available.