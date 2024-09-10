Flakes are flying already in New England. But when will it snow for real?

Wax those snowboards and tune those skis, because the flakes are already flying in New England!

We're not looking to rush things, but while you’re busy sipping your pumpkin spice coffee and enjoying brisk fall days, Old Man Winter is busy reminding us of what lies ahead.

Flurries were captured this week from the summit of Jay Peak in Vermont, which is roughly 3,900 feet in elevation. It’s not unheard of to get flakes flying this early in the season, especially at that elevation where the air is much cooler.

A good omen for future snowmen. Catch our first snow sightings of the season near the summit on Sunday, September 8th.



❄️🎥 Courtesy of Scott Shear pic.twitter.com/zlGmo8Ir20 — Jay Peak Resort (@jaypeakresort) September 9, 2024

The first average inch of snow in nearby Burlington, Vermont, is typically around Nov. 18, so early season flurries will happen from time to time. In Boston, the average first date of measurable snow is typically Nov. 29, and we wait even later for our first inch of snow around Dec. 11.

In the next few days, we’re still full throttle into fall, with highs in the mid-70s.

And there’s plenty of time to enjoy New England’s finest season. After all, fall is that time of transition between summer’s swelter and winter’s chill.