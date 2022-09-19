Local

Flames Engulf Multi-Family Home in Everett, Leaving 5 Displaced

Several departments responded to the fire early Monday morning, which fire officials said was "very labor intensive" to knock down.

By Matt Fortin

Five people will need somewhere to stay after a fire ripped through the third floor and back porch of a multi-family home in Everett, Massachusetts Monday morning.

Firefighters with the Everett Fire Department spent hours battling the fire on Woodlawn Street Monday, where they were met with towering flames when they first arrived.

Everett Deputy Fire Chief Sean Dattoli told reporters on scene that it was a "very labor intensive fire." Crews started with an interior attack, but had to back out, due to the heat and fiery conditions, Dattoli said. Firefighters were able to knock down the bulk of the fire with an exterior attack. As of around 6:45 a.m., crews were working on putting out hotspots on the inside.

Five people have been displaced as a result of the fire, according to Dattoli, and the Red Cross is working on providing shelter for them.

Other agencies also responded to help fight the flames, including Chelsea, Medford, Melrose and Boston fire departments.

An investigation into the fire is underway.

