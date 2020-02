Fire crews battled a 4-alarm blaze Wednesday afternoon in South Boston.

The fire broke out around 5:20 p.m. on E. 7th Street, according to the Boston Fire Department.

Heavy flames could be seen coming through the roof of the two-and-a-half-story duplex.

The fire department tweeted after 6 p.m. that the heavy fire had been knocked down.

The building where the fire broke out was unoccupied and under construction, officials said. All residents of the building next door were safely evacuated.