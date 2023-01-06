Local

Peabody

Flames Shoot Out of Peabody Home as Crews Battle Fire

By Matt Fortin

A house on fire in Peabody, Massachusetts
NBC10 Boston

A large house fire broke out in Peabody, Massachusetts early Friday morning.

Crews were seen battling the fire on Sanborn Street, as smoke billowed from the home.

First responders appeared to be evacuating nearby homes, as firefighters battled the flames.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Details about the fire have not been released yet by fire officials, including what may have started the fire and whether anyone has been hurt in the ordeal.

More Peabody News

Peabody Jan 4

US Postal Worker Robbed at Gunpoint in Peabody, Police Say

Peabody Dec 12, 2022

Former Peabody Police Sergeant Convicted of Domestic Assault, Strangulation

This article tagged under:

Peabody
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us