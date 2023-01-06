Flames Shoot Out of Peabody Home as Crews Battle Fire

A large house fire broke out in Peabody, Massachusetts early Friday morning.

Crews were seen battling the fire on Sanborn Street, as smoke billowed from the home.

A house fire rages on in #Peabody as firefighters work to put out the flames at a multi-family home on Sanborn St. Updating info throughout the morning on @NBC10Boston and @NECN pic.twitter.com/beMWZeQ7ll — Oscar Margáin (@OscarJournalist) January 6, 2023

First responders appeared to be evacuating nearby homes, as firefighters battled the flames.

Details about the fire have not been released yet by fire officials, including what may have started the fire and whether anyone has been hurt in the ordeal.