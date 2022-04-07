Flames Shoot Through Roof of Mattapan Building; Person Taken Away in Stretcher

A person was hospitalized after a fire broke out Thursday in Boston's Mattapan neighborhood.

The fire broke out at a 3-story building on Blue Hill Avenue, fire officials said.

The Boston Fire Department said the heavy fire on the top floor went through the roof and windows. It first tweeted about the fire shortly after 1:30 p.m.

Fire officials said one person was taken to a hospital. Footage from NBC10 Boston's SkyRanger helicopter showed the flames, as well as the person being taken away on a stretcher.

Thirteen apartments were affected by the fire, the department said.

Fire officials said after 2 p.m. that crews were still dealing with hot spots, and that the wind helped it spread and cause major damage.