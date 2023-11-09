Flames spotted shooting from windows of building in Cambridge

By Thea DiGiammerino

Nathan Illsley

Flames could be seen shooting out of the windows of a unit in an apartment building in Cambridge, Massachusetts, on Thursday.

Witnesses posted dramatic footage of the fire on Gore Street. As of 5 p.m., firefighters were on scene and appeared to have the flames contained.

Details were not immediately available.

This is a breaking story. NBC10 Boston has a crew on scene and will provide updates as they come into the newsroom.

