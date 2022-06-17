Flight Cancellations Continue at Logan Airport Ahead of Busy Travel Weekend

Nearly 100 flights have been cancelled at Boston Logan International Airport Friday morning, and more than 50 flights are delayed due to weather in other parts of the country.

Friday morning's cancellations and delays come after hundreds more flight schedule disruptions were reported on Thursday.

Massport spokesperson Jennifer Mehigan said weather at other airports, especially along the East Coast, was to blame for the delays, noting that these kinds of issues are common during summer thunderstorm season.

Friday afternoon's anticipated thunderstorms across parts of Massachusetts are expected to add to ongoing delays.

Some frustrated travelers took to social media, reporting that they'd been waiting for hours at ticket counters, and even on their plane.

"We were on the tarmac for at least three hours," one woman told NBC10 Boston at Logan Airport.

"We're all trying to find flights, and they seem to be all sold out or terrible flights for tomorrow," said another.

Airlines and travel experts have warned the summer travel season could be chaotic, with issues like a pilot shortage meaning fewer flights available and weather delays an inevitability.