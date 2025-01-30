Cancellations at Logan Airport as D.C. air disaster impacts travel across country

A devastating mid-air collision over the Potomac River in Washington, D.C., Wednesday night is impacting air travel across the country.

Reagan National Airport remains closed through at least 11 a.m. Friday after an American Airlines jet collided with a military helicopter. First responders are currently searching the river for the missing. There were 64 people on board the American Airlines flight and three in the helicopter, officials have said.

According to Flight Aware, 11 flights from Reagan to Logan International Airport are canceled and 12 flights from Logan to Reagan are canceled as of 5:30 a.m.

When the collision happened around 9 p.m., there was a plane to D.C. on the tarmac at Logan delayed due to a separate issue.

Passengers on board tell us while they were waiting for that issue to be resolved, the pilot came over the intercom and told them they wouldn’t be taking off and would have to deplane because Reagan was no longer accepting flights.

The pilot only told them there had been an incident, but didn’t give any details.

So when they deplaned and learned about this tragedy, they were devastated.

“It’s heartbreaking because when you have the flight attendants come in and they tell you how to put on the lifejackets and what to do, you never really expect you’re going to have to be in that circumstance and it’s just really unfortunate and I am so sad," said Erin Reddick, who was on the canceled flight.

The situation in D.C. is fluid and passengers trying to fly into the area should check with their airline before heading to the airport. Some who spoke to NBC10 Boston said while the news is tragic, they still feel safe in the air.

“I still trust the safety of flying in the United States, I think the FAA does a really good job of maintaining the overall safety, so I do feel safe, but it would be good to understand what happened," said Robin Grace, who was flying to Tampa from Boston Thursday morning.

Live at Logan, Alysha Palumbo, NBC10 Boston.